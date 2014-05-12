FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires team from Morgan Stanley
May 12, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires team from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors said it hired a team of financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

The Lev Sher Group of Wells Fargo Advisors comprises Norman Lev and Glen Sher, managing directors-investment, and Michael Jeshiva, vice president-investment officer.

The team managed more than $236 million in client assets and had fees and commissions of more than $2 million. The team joined Wells Fargo Advisors’ Woodbury branch, Long Island, New York this month.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the departure.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

