Judge tosses Wells Fargo financial advisers' overtime lawsuit

Wells Fargo Advisors has won dismissal of claims that it violated the U.S. Fair Labor Standard Act by misclassifying its financial advisers as administrative employees and unfairly denying them overtime pay.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco rejected claims by advisers suing the bank that their most important duty was selling investment products, and that any financial advice they gave revolved around sales.

