an hour ago
5th Circuit to hear arguments over Wells Fargo noncompete clause
August 1, 2017 / 11:53 PM / an hour ago

5th Circuit to hear arguments over Wells Fargo noncompete clause

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on Thursday in a lawsuit by former Wells Fargo financial advisers claiming they were improperly denied part of their compensation packages when they moved to other financial firms.

Wells Fargo will urge the court to uphold a Houston federal judge who dismissed the lawsuit and ruled that North Carolina law, not Texas law, applies in the case and that the agreements were lawful in North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hlYHNJ

