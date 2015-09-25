Judge tosses lawsuit accusing Wells of unauthorized accounts scam

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo Bank of pressuring workers to open accounts without customers’ consent, saying the dispute must be resolved out of court because of arbitration clauses in customers’ account agreements.

Filed in May by lawyers at Keller Rohrback, the lawsuit accused the bank of violating various state and federal laws by using forged signatures to open as many accounts as possible for each customer as it tried to boost revenue.

