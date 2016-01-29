FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuadorian bank sues Wells Fargo over hacker thefts
January 29, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuadorian bank sues Wells Fargo over hacker thefts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 29 -

Wells Fargo Bank failed to follow its own fraud detection policies, honoring millions of dollars of fraudulent international transactions that should have triggered alerts, a lawsuit by an Ecuadorian bank alleges.

Filed by Banco Del Austro of Cuenca, Ecuador, the lawsuit said Wells Fargo failed to flag or block suspicious transactions, allowing hackers to withdraw more than $12 million over a 10-day period in January last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PnSUjp

