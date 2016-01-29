Ecuadorian bank sues Wells Fargo over hacker thefts

Jan 29 -

Wells Fargo Bank failed to follow its own fraud detection policies, honoring millions of dollars of fraudulent international transactions that should have triggered alerts, a lawsuit by an Ecuadorian bank alleges.

Filed by Banco Del Austro of Cuenca, Ecuador, the lawsuit said Wells Fargo failed to flag or block suspicious transactions, allowing hackers to withdraw more than $12 million over a 10-day period in January last year.

