ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires two brokers, reports dip in sales force

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisers, the second-largest U.S. securities brokerage by sales force, said Tuesday it added two veteran financial advisers to its broker head count, which the firm disclosed had fallen by 1 percent in the third quarter.

Broker Zelda Benson joined Wells Fargo in Seal Beach, California from Ameriprise Financial Inc, where she managed $132 million in client assets. Benson, a registered broker with Ameriprise since 1987, moved to Wells Fargo on Oct. 16. Amerprise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Broker James Harris moved to Wells Fargo in Albany, Georgia from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch, where he managed $102 million in assets. Harris joined Wells Fargo on Sept. 16 after a decade working for Merrill Lynch. Before that he worked at Morgan Keegan & Co and Wachovia Securities.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed that Harris had left the firm but declined to comment further.

Wells Fargo employed 15,163 advisers as of Sept. 30, slightly less than the firm reported having in the second quarter this year. Wells Fargo remains the second largest U.S. brokerage after Morgan Stanley, which reported it employed 16,162 brokers as of Sept. 30.

Despite the slight dip, Wells Fargo also reported total client brokerage assets were up 8 percent from the third quarter of 2013, to $1.4 trillion. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)