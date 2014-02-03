Wells Fargo director resigns for health reasons

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday that board member Howard V. “Rick” Richardson had resigned, citing personal health-related reasons.

Richardson, a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, joined the board twelve months ago in January 2013. He had served as the chair of the audit and examination committee, a role that will be assumed by current director James H. Quigley.

The bank said in a regulatory filing that the resignation was not “a result of any disagreement with the company, the board or management.”