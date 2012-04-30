Suspicious envelopes close 3 Wells Fargo branches

April 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has closed three branches in New York City after they received suspicious envelopes containing white powder, a bank spokesman said on Monday.

The branches will remain closed pending further investigation by the police, bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said. The branch locations are at Third Avenue and 47th Street; Madison Avenue and 34th Street; and Broadway and 85th Street.

More than 500 protesters demonstrated at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in San Francisco last week to express anger over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.