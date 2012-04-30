FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Suspicious envelopes close 3 Wells Fargo branches
April 30, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suspicious envelopes close 3 Wells Fargo branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has closed three bank branches in New York City after they received suspicious envelopes containing white powder, a company spokesman said on Monday.

New York City Police told Reuters they are investigating six separate incidents of white powder reported at locations around Manhattan.

The Wells Fargo branches will remain closed pending further investigation by the police, bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said. The branch locations are at Third Avenue and 47th Street; Madison Avenue and 34th Street; and Broadway and 85th Street.

More than 500 protesters demonstrated at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in San Francisco last week to express anger over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.

