BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks
April 12, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co : * CEO John Stumpf says U.S. does not need additional regulation on big banks * Stumpf speaking on conference call * Stumpf says big banks have “unique capabilities” to help economy but no bank

should be too big to fail * Wells CFO Tim Sloan says bank does not have plans to retain more first

mortgages on balance sheet but can if desired * Sloan: mortgage originations will remain ‘reasonably strong’ given increase

in mortgages for home purchases * Stumpf: potential acquisitions aren’t expected to be “huge draw” on capital

