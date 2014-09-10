BRIEF-Wells Fargo's mortgage lending to stabilize: CFO

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said at a Wednesday investor conference in New York: * Wells Fargo’s third-quarter 2014 mortgage lending is expected to be in line with second-quarter volumes * Wells Fargo’s third-quarter 2014 mortgage gain on sale margins expected to be within range of last four quarters * Wells Fargo is already meeting requirements for liquidity coverage ratio * Wells Fargo’s share count expected to fall in the third quarter * New Fed capital proposals on short-term funding “could be a gamechanger”