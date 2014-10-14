BRIEF-Wells Fargo "solidly" over minimum liquidity requirements

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said on a Tuesday earnings call with analysts: * The bank is “olidly” over minimum requirements for liquidity coverage ratio * Mortgage lending is expected to fall in Q4 reflecting seasonality * Mortgage gain on sale margin should remain in range of the previous 4 quarters * Risk and compliance costs rose $100 million over the past year * Further reductions in share count is expected in Q4 * Total loss absorbing capital ratio is around 18 percent currently * Wells Fargo may need to issue senior unsecured debt at holding company to meet expected TLAC requirement