Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said on a Wednesday earnings call with analysts: * The bank did not set aside any money in Q4 for energy loans that may go bad given lower oil prices * Q1 2015 mortgage volume is expected to be similar to Q4 2014 * Wells Fargo holds $1.5 billion in energy-related corporate securities in trading and investment portfolios