BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says net interest margin to decline in 3rd quarter
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says net interest margin to decline in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO tim sloan speaking at investor conference * CFO: wells could see linked-quarter net interest margin decline in third

quarter similar to a year ago, around 17 basis points. * CFO: decline in net inerest margin stems from decline in variable income,

securities run-off, strong deposit inflows. * CFO: wells is “well positioned” to offset any decline in mortgage income with

diversity of other businesses. * CFO: a credit card acquisition could be ”nicely accretive“ to earnings ”if

right one comes along.”

