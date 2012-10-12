FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO john stumpf says bank's credit quality reflects improving U.S. housing market
October 12, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO john stumpf says bank's credit quality reflects improving U.S. housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co : * CEO john stumpf says bank’s credit quality reflects improving U.S. housing

market * Executives speaking on earnings conference call * CFO tim sloan says core loan portfolio has grown for eight consecutive

quarters * CFO sloan says bank decided to retain $9.8 b in conforming mortgages because

higher yielding than securities * CFO says bank expects continued nim pressure, but 3q decline ‘not

representative’ of what bank expects in future * CFO says bank’s litigation reserves include recently announce fha lawsuit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
