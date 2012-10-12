FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says expects 'pretty strong' mortgage quarter in fourth quarter, hopes it will last 'few' quarters
October 12, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CFO says expects 'pretty strong' mortgage quarter in fourth quarter, hopes it will last 'few' quarters

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO says expects ‘pretty strong’ mortgage quarter in fourth quarter, hopes it

will last ‘few’ quarters * CEO says ‘really focused on getting more capital back to our shareholders’

and ‘looking forward’ to next stress test * CEO says expenses still too high, but bank won’t be ‘slavish’ to a number and

turn away revenue * CFO says net interest margin pressure can continue into next year * CFO says mortgage servicing costs could come down in the second half of next

year * CFO says mortgage volume is up so far in the fourth quarter compared to the

third quarter * CEO says the bank has been adding people to handle mortgage volume increase

