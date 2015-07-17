FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo wins dismissal of Chicago predatory lending lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo wins dismissal of Chicago predatory lending lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois that accused the largest U.S. mortgage lender of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending practices in the Chicago area.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago said dismissal was appropriate because Cook County, which includes Chicago, was not within the FHA’s “zone of interests.”

The judge said Cook County may file an amended complaint, but that he doubted that the problem can be fixed. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.