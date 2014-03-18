Wells Fargo leaves CEO Stumpf's 2013 pay unchanged

March 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf earned $19.3 million in 2013, identical to what he took home a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

David Hoyt, Wells Fargo’s head of wholesale banking, was the second-highest paid executive behind Stumpf. Hoyt was awarded $11.04 million in compensation, up 4 percent from the $10.65 million he earned in 2012.

Wells Fargo recorded an annual profit of $21.9 billion in 2013, a 16 percent increase from 2012’s profit of $18.9 billion.