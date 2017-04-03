Lawsuit says Wells Fargo kept canceled debt on credit reports

Wells Fargo Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of deliberately failing to update credit reports after consumers discharged their debt in bankruptcy, denying them the fresh start the bankruptcy laws are meant to ensure.

Filed on Friday in federal court in Sacramento, California, the lawsuit said thousands of consumers continue to have trouble getting new loans or renting apartments after bankruptcy because old debt reported by Wells Fargo is still damaging their credit scores.

