Wells fights Cook County claims of mortgage discrimination
September 17, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Wells fights Cook County claims of mortgage discrimination

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois seeking to recover hundreds of millions of dollars from Wells Fargo for alleged mortgage discrimination should be dismissed because the county has no standing to sue, lawyers for the bank told a federal judge.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers for the bank said an amended complaint filed by the county has not cured problems that led to a previous dismissal, namely that the county’s claims are not covered by the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nzif8v

