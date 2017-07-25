FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
July 25, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 hours ago

Wells Fargo challenges Cook County's Fair Housing Act lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo & Co has asked a Chicago federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois seeking hundreds of millions of dollars for alleged mortgage discrimination, saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision undermines the county's claims.

In a motion on Monday, Wells Fargo's lawyers said Cook County failed to show that the bank directly caused the harms it alleges in its lawsuit, including foreclosures, lost property taxes and increased municipal spending in distressed Chicago area neighborhoods.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uuV905

