FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo hires HSBC veteran in European push
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Wells Fargo hires HSBC veteran in European push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it hired an HSBC Holdings Plc veteran to lead its banking operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as it continues to expand its international operations.

Joe Saffire joins the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets after 20 years with HSBC, where he most recently was chief operating officer and head of international banking in Germany. He will be based in London and report to Sanjiv Sanghvi, head of Wells Fargo’s global banking group.

Wells said Saffire will focus on increasing business with U.S.-based companies in Europe and European companies that operate in the United States. The San Francisco-based bank has said it plans to expand lending, treasury management and other services in 20 countries outside the United States in the coming years.

In November, the bank said it was adding wholesale business lines in Canada after receiving a license that allows it to make loans to and take deposits from corporate customers but not consumers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.