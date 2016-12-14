Lawsuit says Wells Fargo aided alleged film-financing fraud

Wells Fargo has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of aiding an alleged film financing fraud that purportedly caused more than $61 million in damages to investors in films featuring stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Mandy Moore.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in a Florida state court by Vandermolen Film Co and Bridgeworks Media Capital, two British companies who allege that Wells Fargo helped convince them to put up short-term loans meant to attract matching funds for film production.

