8 months ago
Lawsuit says Wells Fargo aided alleged film-financing fraud
December 14, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 8 months ago

Lawsuit says Wells Fargo aided alleged film-financing fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of aiding an alleged film financing fraud that purportedly caused more than $61 million in damages to investors in films featuring stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Mandy Moore.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in a Florida state court by Vandermolen Film Co and Bridgeworks Media Capital, two British companies who allege that Wells Fargo helped convince them to put up short-term loans meant to attract matching funds for film production.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hmRueF

