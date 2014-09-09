FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires 9 brokers in California with $1 bln in assets
#Funds News
September 9, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires 9 brokers in California with $1 bln in assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Securities brokerage Wells Fargo Advisors said Tuesday it bolstered its California sales force with nine new financial advisers who managed a combined $1 billion in assets at their former companies, UBS and Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch.

Teresa Harmon, Jose Moreno, Michael Dye and Oliver Cervantes joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Seal Beach, California, on Aug. 28 from UBS. Harmon managed $244 million in client assets, and the team of Moreno, Dye and Cervantes managed $479 million in client assets under the name MDC Group.

Kate Eiland and Elise Kausen joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Fresno, California, in August also from UBS where they managed $141 million in client assets.

In San Francisco, Bruce Lin, Michael Hartmeyer and Patrick Chan joined Wells Fargo Advisors on Aug. 29 from Merrill Lynch where they managed $142 million in client assets.

A UBS spokesman said the company does not comment on staff departures. Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)

