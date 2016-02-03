Wells Fargo to pay $1.2 bln in FHA-related settlement

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said it would pay $1.2 billion to resolve some civil claims related to its Federal Housing Administration lending program between 2001 and 2010.

The company said it had reached an agreement in principle on Feb. 1 with the Department of Justice, the attorney's offices for the Southern District of New York the Northern District of California and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. (1.usa.gov/1JXUnNe) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)