ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires Morgan Stanley brokers in New York
June 11, 2012 / 9:37 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires Morgan Stanley brokers in New York

Ashley Lau

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage division of Wells Fargo & Company, added a veteran team of former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers who managed $450 million in client assets at their old firm.

Advisers Gregg Lazarescu, Donovan Mannato and Michael Nutt moved to Wells on Thursday after roughly six years at Morgan Stanley. They generated $3.25 million in annual revenue production last year.

The team joined Wells’ private client group, the company’s largest contingent within its broader St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage business, which has more than 15,000 advisers who manage roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets.

Lazarescu, Mannato and Nutt, previously based in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s Midtown Manhattan office, now work at Wells’ Liberty Plaza office in New York, where Tom Isaacs is market manager and Bill George is branch manager.

The advisers work with affluent individuals and families, in addition to foundations and non-profit organizations, small businesses, trusts and estates. A large portion of the group’s clientele belongs to the entertainment business and the les bian, gay, bisexual and transgender comm unity, the company said.

Nutt, a more than two-decade industry veteran, was previously a member of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Diversity board and co-chair of its Pride Network.

The advisers cover a broad range of financial planning advice, including investment management, financial and retirement planning, estate and business succession planning, and lending.

They are among the latest recruits for Wells, which made a round of big hires in late May, during which the company added individual advisers and teams that managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

Since the start of the year, Wells has added advisers from rival brokerages who managed more than $7 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

