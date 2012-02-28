FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo receives SEC Wells notice over mortgages
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 6 years ago

Wells Fargo receives SEC Wells notice over mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff relating to the bank’s disclosures in mortgage-backed securities offerings, the bank said in a filing Tuesday.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets said it continues to provide information requested by various agencies in unspecified investigations. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on the filing.

Mortage-related investigations of the bank focus on whether it may have violated fair lending laws in originating home loans or whether it properly disclosed risks and facts about residential mortgage-backed securities, Wells Fargo said in its annual 10-K filing.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest originator of home loans in the U.S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.