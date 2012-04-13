FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo reports higher first-quarter profit
April 13, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo reports higher first-quarter profit

April 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported higher first-quarter profits as the bank posted strong mortgage banking results and set aside less money for bad loans.

Wells Fargo, the nation’s fourth-biggest U.S. bank, said net income was $4.25 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $3.76 billion, or 67 cents, a share in the same period a year earlier.

