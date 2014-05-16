FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires advisers (May 1)
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires advisers (May 1)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 after Wells Fargo clarified that the two advisers combined managed more than $170 million, not $93 million)

May 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors said on Thursday that it hired advisers from UBS Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

Mitch Sivertson and Debbie Hughes joined Wells Fargo Advisors’ Arizona office from UBS. They managed more than $152 million in client assets at UBS.

Stephanie Bass and Darin Mock joined Wells Fargo Advisors’ Raleigh, North Carolina office from Merrill Lynch. They managed more than $170 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch.

Brian Vallow joined Wells Fargo Advisors’ Illinois office from Morgan Stanley, where he managed more than $93 million in client assets.

The advisers had fees and commissions in excess of $1 million at their previous firms.

UBS, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
