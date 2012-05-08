FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo says it may face fair lending claims
May 8, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo says it may face fair lending claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice believes it has grounds to bring claims against Wells Fargo & Co for monetary damages and civil penalties under fair lending laws, the bank said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank said it believes such claims should not be brought and it is seeking to show the department that it is in compliance with fair lending laws, the filing said.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest servicer and originator of home loans in the United States.

