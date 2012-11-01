FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo says new DOJ suit conflicts with earlier settlement
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo says new DOJ suit conflicts with earlier settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo asked a federal court on Thursday to enforce the terms of a multi-bank, $25 billion mortgage deal agreed to earlier this year, and said the United States government violated that judgment through a separate lawsuit it filed in October.

The Justice Department sued Wells Fargo on Oct. 9 for more than 10 years of alleged misconduct related to government-insured Federal Housing Administration loans.

The earlier consent judgment resolved liability involving the bank’s compliance with FHA obligations, Wells Fargo said in its Thursday court filing.

Through its action, the bank said it is seeking an order barring the government from pursuing certain claims included in the new lawsuit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
