April 24, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo shareholders ratify pay plan

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co shareholders on Tuesday ratified the bank’s 2011 executive compensation plan by an overwhelming margin at a shareholder meeting that saw the ejection of more than a half dozen protesters.

Last week, shareholders delivered a rebuke to Citigroup Inc’s management when investors gave a surprising vote of no confidence to the bank’s executive compensation plan.

At the Wells meeting, more than 96 percent of shares cast were in favor of the bank’s pay plan. Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf received $19.8 million in total compensation in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the previous year.

