FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo buying prime brokerage firm Merlin
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Wells Fargo buying prime brokerage firm Merlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Friday said it is buying a prime brokerage services and technology provider in a deal that will allow it to cross-sell more services to hedge fund customers.

The San Francisco-based bank did not disclose terms of the acquisition of Merlin Securities LLC, which is based in San Francisco and New York.

Merlin’s employees will join Wells Fargo Securities, the No. 4 U.S. bank’s capital markets and investment banking unit. Merlin’s managing partners will continue to lead the Prime Services Offering.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter. Wells Fargo has been active on the acquisition front in recent months, closing its purchase of an energy-lending business from BNP Paribas SA on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.