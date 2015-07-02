FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Attorney-client privilege in dispute in U.S. case against Wells
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Attorney-client privilege in dispute in U.S. case against Wells

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo has a right to assert attorney-client privilege in a mortgage fraud case brought by the U.S. government, but the right may have to be waived later because of a defense brought by a bank employee, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the employee, Kurt Lofrano, might be allowed to disclose privileged information to pursue his defense in a lawsuit accusing him and the bank of hiding defective loans insured by the government. Lofrano is represented by lawyers at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R6VnB9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.