Attorney-client privilege in dispute in U.S. case against Wells

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo has a right to assert attorney-client privilege in a mortgage fraud case brought by the U.S. government, but the right may have to be waived later because of a defense brought by a bank employee, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the employee, Kurt Lofrano, might be allowed to disclose privileged information to pursue his defense in a lawsuit accusing him and the bank of hiding defective loans insured by the government. Lofrano is represented by lawyers at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

