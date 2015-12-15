FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit rules for Wells Fargo in mortgage notification dispute
December 15, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit rules for Wells Fargo in mortgage notification dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo Bank does not have to face a proposed class action accusing it of failing to notify homeowners when their mortgages have been sold to other entities, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Monday affirming a district court’s dismissal of the case, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a provision of the U.S. Truth in Lending Act requiring the notification was not in effect when the lead plaintiffs’ loan was transferred and could not be applied retroactively.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O3Qhy8

