9th Circuit rules for Wells Fargo in mortgage notification dispute

Wells Fargo Bank does not have to face a proposed class action accusing it of failing to notify homeowners when their mortgages have been sold to other entities, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Monday affirming a district court’s dismissal of the case, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a provision of the U.S. Truth in Lending Act requiring the notification was not in effect when the lead plaintiffs’ loan was transferred and could not be applied retroactively.

