Lawsuit accuses Wells Fargo of violating new mortgage rule
#Westlaw News
November 28, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 9 months ago

Lawsuit accuses Wells Fargo of violating new mortgage rule

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo Bank has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of refusing requests from Ohio homeowners for information about their home loans, ignoring a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau mortgage servicing rule.

Filed on behalf of Cleveland, Ohio homeowner Rachel Lieber, the proposed class action said Wells Fargo is hiding behind the foreclosure process to deny requests for information, claiming it does not have to respond because it is in active litigation with the homeowners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gcild6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
