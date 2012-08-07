FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo could lose more on mortgage repurchases-filing
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 7, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo could lose more on mortgage repurchases-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said in a filing on Tuesday that it could lose $2.6 billion in addition to the reserves it has already set aside for investor requests to buy back soured mortgage loans, a 13 percent increase from three months ago.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank had previously said that it increased its reserves in the second quarter for so-called repurchase requests because of rising demands from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for losses tied to loans made from 2006 to 2008.

At the end of June, the bank had total reserves for repurchase requests of $1.8 billion, up from $1.4 billion at the end of March. The estimate of possible losses on top of those reserves is “reasonably possible” but does not represent a “probable loss,” the bank said in its quarterly filing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.