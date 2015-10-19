FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo in $53 mln settlement over mortgage bonds: U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will pay $53 million to resolve claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.

The National Credit Union Administration, a chief regulator for U.S. credit unions, said its settlement with Wachovia, now owned by Wells Fargo, would bring its total recoveries from various banks in litigation over faulty mortgage bonds bought by corporate credit unions to $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

