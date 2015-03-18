FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints Brendon Riley senior vice president in Houston
March 18, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints Brendon Riley senior vice president in Houston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co appointed Brendon Riley senior vice president in its Houston commercial banking team.

Riley previously served in the company’s Phoenix regional commercial banking office as well as its investment banking division, Wells Fargo said.

Riley, who has 14 years of experience in the banking industry, will be responsible for local credit decisions and risk management.

He has earlier worked as an attorney at the National Labor Relations Board. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

