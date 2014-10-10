FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints four senior credit officers
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints four senior credit officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Financial services company Wells Fargo & Co announced the appointment of four commercial banking leaders as part its attempts to improve the credit experience for its customers.

Dan Jenkins will join the company as senior credit officer for the Northeast region. Jenkins joined Wells Fargo in 1981 and has been loan supervisor for the Regional Commercial Banking Offices in the Penn/Del/Eastern Canada division since 2005.

Abby Matia will be senior credit officer for the Southeast region. She joined the company in 1993 and has been loan supervisor for the Mid-Atlantic division since 2009.

Dan Lange will be senior credit officer for the North Central region. Most recently, he was the region head in Chicago. He joined the company in 2001.

Daniel Brown will be senior credit officer for the South Central/Mountain region. Brown joined the company in 2000 and has been loan supervisor of the Southwest region since 2009. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.