Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers from financial services company Raymond James with more than $142 million in assets under management.

Brad Brail joins from Raymond James, while Daniel Pimental comes from the Raymond James’ Boston-based subsidiary, Alignment Financial Group. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)