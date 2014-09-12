FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names markets, credit risk officer
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 12, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names markets, credit risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins, co-head of the company’s securities’ markets division, as senior wholesale market and credit risk officer.

In his new role, Mullins will be responsible for managing market, credit and counterparty risk for Wells Fargo securities and corporate banking.

He will report jointly to David Weber, executive vice president and chief credit officer of the Wells Fargo wholesale banking group, and Jonathan Weiss, president and head of Wells Fargo securities.

Walter Dolhare, who has also been co-heading Wells Fargo securities’ markets division, will now serve as the division’s sole head and will continue reporting to Weiss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.