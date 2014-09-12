MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names markets, credit risk officer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins, co-head of the company’s securities’ markets division, as senior wholesale market and credit risk officer.

In his new role, Mullins will be responsible for managing market, credit and counterparty risk for Wells Fargo securities and corporate banking.

He will report jointly to David Weber, executive vice president and chief credit officer of the Wells Fargo wholesale banking group, and Jonathan Weiss, president and head of Wells Fargo securities.

Walter Dolhare, who has also been co-heading Wells Fargo securities’ markets division, will now serve as the division’s sole head and will continue reporting to Weiss.