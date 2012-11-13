FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Wells Fargo sells $600 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 11:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Wells Fargo sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co sold on Tuesday
$600 million of Series O non-cumulative class A preferred
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
     Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: WELLS FARGO

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.