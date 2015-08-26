FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo fails to overturn class status in overdraft lawsuit
August 26, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo fails to overturn class status in overdraft lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida has rejected a bid by Wells Fargo to overturn class certification of a lawsuit accusing it of collecting millions of dollars in excessive overdraft fees from struggling checking account customers.

The decision clears the way for one of the last class actions pending in Florida federal court involving overdraft practices that generated billions of dollars in fees for banks nationwide. Wells Fargo was represented by lawyers at Covington & Burling and Hunton & Williams.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JlMddt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
