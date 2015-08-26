Wells Fargo fails to overturn class status in overdraft lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida has rejected a bid by Wells Fargo to overturn class certification of a lawsuit accusing it of collecting millions of dollars in excessive overdraft fees from struggling checking account customers.

The decision clears the way for one of the last class actions pending in Florida federal court involving overdraft practices that generated billions of dollars in fees for banks nationwide. Wells Fargo was represented by lawyers at Covington & Burling and Hunton & Williams.

