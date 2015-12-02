FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo loses bid to fight class status in overdraft lawsuits
December 2, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo loses bid to fight class status in overdraft lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by Wells Fargo to set aside class certification of three lawsuits accusing it of collecting millions of dollars in improper overdraft fees from vulnerable customers across the country.

The decision on Tuesday from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves Wells facing potentially millions of class members suing over the bank’s alleged practice of manipulating checking account transactions to increase overdrafts and boost its fee revenue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NpFTAE

