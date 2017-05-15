FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo over lending practices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 3 months ago

Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo over lending practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The City of Philadelphia on Monday sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of intentionally steering minority borrowers into higher-cost home loans than it offered white borrowers.

In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, Philadelphia faulted Wells Fargo's "long history" of "redlining" in Philadelphia, and said the bank's practices reflected a "total breakdown of appropriate internal controls" similar to its recent creation over unauthorized customer accounts.

The lawsuit accused Wells Fargo of violating the federal Fair Housing Act, and seeks a variety of damages. Wells Fargo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.