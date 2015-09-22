No advice-of-counsel defense in Wells Fargo lawsuit

(Reuters) - A former Wells Fargo & Co vice president cannot raise an advice-of-counsel defense against federal fraud claims if doing so would force his onetime employer to waive its attorney-client privilege unwillingly, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

In a question of first impression with U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, Judge Jesse Furman said Kurt Lofrano, who was a Wells Fargo vice president for quality control from 2002 to 2010, could not override the bank’s refusal to turn over privileged documents for his defense.

