FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No advice-of-counsel defense in Wells Fargo lawsuit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 22, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

No advice-of-counsel defense in Wells Fargo lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Wells Fargo & Co vice president cannot raise an advice-of-counsel defense against federal fraud claims if doing so would force his onetime employer to waive its attorney-client privilege unwillingly, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

In a question of first impression with U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, Judge Jesse Furman said Kurt Lofrano, who was a Wells Fargo vice president for quality control from 2002 to 2010, could not override the bank’s refusal to turn over privileged documents for his defense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G1756c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.