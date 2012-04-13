CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports 1st-qtr results

April 13 (Reuters) - April 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co : * Reports record quarterly net income * Q1 earnings per share $0.75 * Q1 revenue $21.6 billion * Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Total loans of $766.5 billion at March 31, 2012, compared with $769.6 billion

at December 31, 2011 * Qtrly net interest income was $10.9 billion, in line with fourth quarter 2011 * Says return on equity of 12.14 percent in quarter, up 17 basis points from

prior quarter * Says tier 1 common equity ratio of 9.95 percent under Basel I at March 31,

2012 * Qtrly net interest margin increased to 3.91 percent from 3.89 percent in

fourth quarter 2011 * Says reserve release(4)of $400 million (pre-tax) in quarter * Says currently expect a $500-$700 million overall reduction in noninterest

expense during the second quarter * Qtrly net charge-offs were $2.4 billion, a decline of $245 million from prior

quarter * Under current Basel III capital proposals, tier 1 common equity ratio

estimated at 7.81 percent at quarter end * Says nonperforming assets ended the quarter at $26.6 billion, compared with

$26.0 billion in fourth quarter 2011 * Says ”absent significant deterioration in the economy, we continue to expect

future reserve releases in 2012.” * Q1 revenue view $20.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says return on average assets of 1.31 percent in quarter, up 6 basis points

from prior quarter * Says currently targets fourth quarter 2012 noninterest expense of

approximately $11.25 billion * Allowance for credit losses,including allowance for unfunded commitments,

totaled $19.1 billion at March 31, 2012 * Says Q1 net income of $4.2 billion