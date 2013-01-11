FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo reports higher fourth-quarter profit
January 11, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo reports higher fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans and made more fees from mortgages.

The fourth-biggest U.S. bank said net income was $5.1 billion, or 91 cents a share, compared with $4.1 billion, or 73 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

The latest results included a previously announced pre-tax charge of $644 million for Wells Fargo’s share of an $8.5 billion settlement that ends a U.S. government-mandated review of financial crisis-era foreclosures. [ID: nL1E9C73TJ] (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by John Wallace)

