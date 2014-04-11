FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit rises 14 pct as costs fall
#Corrections News
April 11, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit rises 14 pct as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the average analyst estimate in last paragraph to 97 cents from 96 cents)

April 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as costs fell.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.60 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $4.93 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected Wells Fargo to earn 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

